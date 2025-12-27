Zambia rushes life-saving drugs to stranded Botswana



ZAMBIA has come to the rescue of neighbouring Botswana by dispatching a massive consignment of essential medicines to help ease a crippling medical supply crisis that has pushed the country into a public health emergency.





A 20-tonne load of life-saving drugs was airlifted from Zambia aboard a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) C130 aircraft and successfully received at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport before being handed over to Botswana’s Central Medical Stores for immediate distribution.





The emergency medical support comes against the backdrop of severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment in Botswana, which have adversely affected treatment programmes for HIV, cancer, tuberculosis and other critical illnesses.





In August 2025, Botswana officially declared a public health emergency after hospitals and clinics across the country ran dangerously low on essential drugs, raising fears of treatment disruptions and loss of lives.





Botswana President Duma Boko has since attributed the crisis to depleted government coffers, sharp reductions in United States aid and soaring prices of medicines on the international market.





The Botswana Defence Force confirmed the development through a statement shared on its official social media platforms, describing Zambia’s intervention as timely and critical in safeguarding the health of thousands of patients.





“As part of national efforts to source essential medicines for the health sector, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) received a shipment of critical medicines at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) yesterday,” BDF stated.





“The 20-tonne consignment was airlifted from Zambia on the BDF’s C130 aircraft. The BDF mobilised a team to Zambia at the shortest possible time and received the consignment alongside the Ministry of Health officials.”



Kalemba December 26, 2026