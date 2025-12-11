ZAMBIA SETS BOLD PATH TOWARD THREE MILLION TONNES OF COPPER OUTPUT

Dec 11-2025

Zambia’s copper production, once competitive in the 1960s, has stagnated around 800,000 metric tonnes by 2024 despite the country remaining Africa’s second-largest producer.

The mining sector contributes significantly to the national economy, accounting for 11.1 percent of GDP and nearly 80 percent of export earnings according to the 2022 Census Report.

Global demand for copper continues to rise due to the clean-energy transition, positioning the mineral as a critical component of renewable technologies and electric vehicles.

ZIPAR researcher Emmanuel Muma has noted that Zambia’s plan to reach three million tonnes by 2031 could greatly boost economic growth if effectively executed.

He explained that the national strategy focuses on brownfield expansions, greenfield developments, and intensified exploration activities across the mining sector.

Brownfield operations such as Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines are expected to contribute 1.4 million tonnes of output by 2030.

Greenfield projects are projected to grow their contribution from 47,200 tonnes in 2023 to over 254,000 tonnes by 2030.

Exploration activities, supported by a high-resolution aerial geophysical survey, are anticipated to add over 1.2 million tonnes to national output.

President Hakainde Hichilema has consistently maintained that the three-million-tonne target is achievable through predictable policies and an investor-friendly environment.

The National Three Million Metric Ton Strategy launched Minister Paul Kabuswe provides a structured roadmap for expanding production, strengthening regulation, and ensuring long-term sector growth.

