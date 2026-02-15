ZAMBIA STEPS IN AS KENYA BRACES FOR DROUGHT SHOCK



In a decisive move to shield the nation from deepening food insecurity, Agriculture CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe has secured a lifeline from Zambia: up to 1 MILLION 90kg bags of maize ready for release should drought tighten its grip and local reserves falter.





The intervention comes at a critical hour. 3.3 MILLION Kenyans are already facing acute food shortages — a number projected to climb to 3.6 MILLION by June 2026 if conditions worsen.





Speaking during high-level agricultural talks in Italy, the CS revealed that Zambia has confirmed its capacity to release over one million bags from its strategic grain reserves if Kenya calls for support. The assurance followed bilateral consultations with Zambia’s Agriculture leadership, signaling a regional response to a looming humanitarian strain.





Should domestic supplies fail to replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve, Kenya may move to allow duty-free imports. However, maize sourced from Zambia would bypass gazettement hurdles under COMESA trade provisions — enabling faster intervention when timing is critical.





An initial consignment of 250,000 bags could be cleared immediately to stabilize market supply, as authorities intensify surveillance of national food security and safeguard local producers.





Senior government officials Jonathan Mueke and Eng. Julius Korir were also present during the strategic engagement — a meeting underscoring urgency, preparedness, and regional solidarity in the face of drought.