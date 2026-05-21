ZAMBIA SUGAR TO PRODUCE FERTILIZER AND PETROLEUM



ABF Sugar, the firm which owns Zambia Sugar, has reaffirmed its long-term vision as a key investor in Zambia’s agriculture sector, with potential to diversify to other sectors such as energy.





Speaking to Byta FM News on the sidelines of his visit to Zambia, ABF Sugar Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kenward, has stated that the company’s operations align to Zambia’s development aspirations.





He has noted that in the next 10 years, Zambia Sugar is being positioned to be a large-scale producer of fertilizer as well as ethanol to be used as a petroleum product for vehicles and machines.





Kenward has further noted that Zambia Sugar is on course with its investment to expand its existing 40MW electricity capacity plant, from biomass as well as solar energy, a development that will contribute additional electricity to the national grid.





Meanwhile, Zambia Sugar Managing Director, Oswald Magwenzi, has reiterated that within five years, the company will meet its target of adding 100 megawatts of electricity to its current production capacity of 40 megawatts.





Zambia Sugar has embarked on a 13-megawatt expansion project scheduled for completion this year, while an additional 15-megawatt solar plant tender has already been advertised.





The company is also working towards increasing its sugarcane production area by an additional 5000 ha in the medium term by expanding its out-grower programme.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.