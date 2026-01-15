ZAMBIA, TANZANIA ENERGY MINISTERS MEET TODAY IN DAR ES SALAAM FOR HIGH-LEVEL PETROLEUM TALKS.





THE Ministers of Energy of Zambia and Tanzania are meeting today in Dar es Salaam for a high-level bilateral engagement focused on petroleum-related matters, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to sustained cooperation in the energy sector.





The meeting brings together senior officials from both governments to deliberate on petroleum supply, infrastructure management and policy coordination aimed at strengthening regional energy security and ensuring a stable and reliable fuel supply.





The Zambian delegation is led by the Minister of Energy and includes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary–Energy Professor Ephraim Munshifwa, representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, and Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Board Chairperson.





The composition of the delegation underscores the strategic importance Zambia attaches to the discussions, particularly the coordinated management of shared petroleum infrastructure.





A key focus of the engagement is the TAZAMA Pipeline, jointly owned by Zambia and Tanzania and regarded as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation in the petroleum sector. Constructed in the late 1960s to secure Zambia’s fuel supply, the pipeline stretches approximately 1,710 kilometres from Dar es Salaam to Ndola.





The two countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to safeguarding and modernising the pipeline to support reliable petroleum supply, promote economic development and further deepen the long-standing bilateral ties between Zambia and Tanzania.



MoEN