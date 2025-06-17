ZAMBIA THANKS SOUTH AFRICA FOR SUPPORT FOLLOWING EX-PRESIDENT LUNGU’S DEATH





The Zambian Government has expressed gratitude to the Republic of South Africa for its support after the passing of Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Lungu, on June 5, 2025, in that country.





Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe stated that South African authorities at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation provided assistance during this period.





Haimbe indicated that Zambia will officially request that the deceased former Head of State be accorded full military honours by the South African government upon the repatriation of his remains.





He underscored that Zambia and South Africa share long-standing relations, adding that the ongoing cooperation in the current circumstances is a testament to the strength of the friendship between the two nations.