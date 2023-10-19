ZAMBIA, THE EPITOME OF THE CHINA-AFRICA FRIENDSHIP – Communist Party of China(CPC)

ZAMBIA, THE EPITOME OF THE CHINA-AFRICA FRIENDSHIP – CPC

October 18th, 2023

BEIJING – Wang Heming, Director General of the Bureau of Sub-Saharan African Affairs at the International Department of the Communist Party of China says Zambia stands at the core of the China-Africa relationship.

Mr. Heming further attributed the success of China’s CPC to hard work and unwavering loyalty among its 96 million members in a country of 1.4 billion people.

He stressed that the CPC adheres to a people-centered philosophy, focusing on improving people’s lives, eradicating poverty, and providing security as he highlighted on the need for the UPND to strengthen its governance and membership training scope.

The CPC senior official made the remarks during a meeting between the UPND delegation led by party Treasurer General Watson Lumba and the International Department of the CPC today in Beijing, China.

And Mr Lumba who in his remarks acknowledged the strength of the Zambia-China relationship espoused through projects such as TAZARA and TAZAMA at the time the country had its own socio-economic challenges.

Mr. Lumba commended China for assisting Zambia during its difficult periods such as the liberation wars, infrastructure development and during the COVID-19 pandemic even at the cost of its own people.

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa who is also part of the delegation at the invitation of the CPC said his party was in that country with a view to adopting some of the best practices in governance and economic diplomacy from the CPC.

The visit to Beijing and other cities at the invitation of the Chinese ruling party aims to exchange ideas on governance, economic empowerment, membership growth, and political party sustainability.

The delegation to China comprises senior party officials drawn from the Secretariat, Mobilisation, Women, Media, Members of Parliament, Provincial Chairpersons and Provincial Ministers.

The CPC has been China’s ruling party since 1949, making it the world’s longest ruling party as it celebrates its 74th year in power and has led to China’s most prosperous period with the country now standing as world’s 2nd strongest economy.

The Zambia – China diplomatic ties stretch back to 1964 making Zambia the first post colonial country in the SADC to tie such friendship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is next year expected in Zambia as part of the celebrations to mark 60 years of unbroken friendship between the two countries.

The delegation is expected back in the country on Wednesday October 25th, 2023

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM

