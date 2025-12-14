ZAMBIA TO BECOME SELF-RELIANT IN HEALTH SECTOR BY END OF 5-YEAR US FUNDING-HEALTH MINISTER





Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima says Zambia is poised to become self-reliant in health financing once the current five-year programme, under which the United States government is providing $1.5 billion to the country’s health sector, comes to an end.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Dr. Muchima says the health sector, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has the capacity to remain sustainable through increased domestic financing, unlike in the past when it largely depended on donor support.





The minister has expressed confidence that if the current leadership and policy direction are sustained, Zambia will be able to stand on its own after the next five years without undue concern over donor funding, citing measures being implemented to strengthen and improve the health system countrywide.





Dr. Muchima adds that government is prioritizing efficient resource mobilisation, accountability, and infrastructure development to ensure improved service delivery, noting that investments in human resources, medical supplies, and health facilities will play a critical role in achieving long-term sustainability.



PN