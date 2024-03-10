ZAMBIA TO IMPORT MAIZE FROM TANZANIA, UGANDA, REVEALS MWEETWA

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Tanzania and Uganda have expressed their willingness to export maize to Zambia.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister says this means that there is no need for panic buying of maize because the government will ensure that the commodity remains readily accessible and affordable on the market.

Speaking during a media engagement in Livingstone today, Mr. Mweetwa states that the two east African countries have indicated willingness to help Zambia because of the cordial relations that exists.

And Mr. Mweetwa says the government will soon commence a crop harvest survey to determine the estimated production of maize from the 2023 – 2024 farming season.

The minister explains that the survey will give the government an accurate projection of the required amount of maize to be sourced to ensure national food security.

He also highlighted the need for citizens to shift from being hydropower dependent but move to alternative sources like solar energy in view of the drought.

Meanwhile, the minister has commended women for turning up in large numbers to commemorate the International Women’s Day yesterday regardless of their social or political background.