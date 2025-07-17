ZAMBIA TOURISM AGENCY SIGNS TOURISM PROMOTION CAMPAIGN WITH BBC AND EXPEDIA





LUSAKA – The Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) is proud to announce the signing of a six-month global media Tourism Promotion Campaign in partnership with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Expedia, a leading global online travel agency. The campaign is aimed at positioning Zambia as one of Africa’s top tourist destinations.



Under the agreement, BBC will produce and broadcast multimedia content showcasing Zambia as a premier destination of choice. The campaign will run across BBC’s international TV channels, websites, social media platforms and partner networks reaching a global audience of experience-driven tourists. It is expected to reach 125 million monthly viewers, with content reaching over 200 countries, 295 million website visits, and 11.5 million guaranteed impressions.





The initiative comes at a crucial time, with 34 million people globally planning to visit Africa in 2025 of which 76% are considering a safari holiday. This is a niche where Zambia holds a unique advantage with its authentic, untamed safari experiences.





Simultaneously, ZTA will leverage Expedia’s global booking platform and data analytics to turn interest into confirmed travel. With over 450 million visits monthly and a global reach of 155 million unique users, Expedia is supported by more than 200 travel agents, partnerships with 550 airlines, and 168 million loyal members. It connects travelers to flights, hotels, and holiday packages and is one of the world’s leading online travel agencies (OTA) and travel fare metasearch engines.





Speaking during the signing ceremony, ZTA Chief Executive Officer Mr. Matongo Matamwandi said the campaign represents a major step forward for Zambia’s global tourism footprint.





He noted that ZTA’s aim is to penetrate four key emerging markets and achieve 2.4 million international arrivals over the campaign period and beyond. “This partnership marks a major milestone in Zambia’s strategy to elevate its global tourism image. By leveraging BBC’s global storytelling expertise and Expedia’s data insights, it will help us attract high-value tourists and reach our 2025 target of 2.4 million international arrivals,” Mr. Matamwandi said.





ZTA is mandated to effectively promote and market Zambia as a tourist destination of choice and to regulate the tourism industry. ZTA’s 2025 marketing objectives include inspiring 2.4 million international arrivals, increasing Zambia’s share of global travel-related search queries, and growing its social media following by over 10%.





Issued by:



Hildah Mwape

Manager, Communication and Corporate Affairs

Zambia Tourism Agency