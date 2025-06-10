ZAMBIA TWASEBANA – M’MEMBE



…as he calls for moral reawakening in governance



Lusaka…Tuesday June 10, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has called out the UPND government, accusing it of hypocrisy, arrogance, and a lack of accountability.





In a statement, Dr. M’membe expressed deep concern over a troubling pattern of governance under President Hakainde Hichilema.



Dr. M’membe said one of Zambia’s biggest challenges today is the hypocrisy embedded in the current government.





He lamented that this hypocrisy was often accompanied by arrogance and pride, creating an environment in which dissenting voices were silenced or dismissed.





According to the opposition leader, President Hichilema and his inner circle appeared to believe they were the only ones capable of rational thought or leadership.





He contended that others were expected to remain passive and silent, as though unaware of the challenges currently facing the nation.



Dr. M’membe accused the UPND leadership of engaging in acts he described as illogical and harmful, while simultaneously portraying themselves as victims.





He stated that the administration had fostered a political culture characterized not by accountability, but by lies, manipulation, deflection, and denial.



Even when faced with public criticism, Dr. M’membe emphasized that the government tended to deflect blame rather than respond with empathy, explanation, or apology.





He described this behavior as politically immature and damaging to the integrity of Zambia’s democracy.



Expressing disappointment, Dr. M’membe remarked that it was a tragedy for a hopeful nation like Zambia to be led by individuals who lacked basic human compassion and humility.





He warned that the leadership had become dangerously disconnected from the values of justice and truth.



Calling for change, Dr. M’membe appealed for “conscience leadership.”





He urged for the emergence of leaders who would act with compassion rather than cruelty and prioritize humility over what he described as excessive pride.





Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe called on divine intervention, praying that Zambia might be blessed with leaders who truly understand the weight of their responsibilities and lead with integrity.