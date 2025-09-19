ZAMBIA WE WANT PRESENTS FIVE VALIDLY NOMINATED PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



September 19, 2025 – The Zambia We Want (ZWW) political party has officially unveiled its five validly nominated presidential aspirants, marking a significant milestone in its democratic journey ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Nominations closed on Thursday, 18th September 2025, at 19:00 hours. At exactly 11:00 hours today, the Ad-hoc Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), represented by Mwandu Nsama from Nsama and Company Legal Practitioners as Ad-Hoc Chairperson representing LAZ Council, confirmed that five applications had met all constitutional and procedural requirements. The IEC highlighted that each candidate submitted a copy of their National Registration Card, a valid Grade 12 certificate, a summarized curriculum vitae, proof of a fully paid-up party membership, and the mandatory nomination fee of K45,000.





After vetting, the following five contenders were declared successful, listed in alphabetical order:

1. Ernest Chituwa Mwansa – President

2. Dr. Bupe Auxilia Ponga – President and vice president

3. Richewell Siamunene – President, trustee, and chairperson for Lands and Natural Resources

4. Robert Kenneth Kaponda Sichinga – President and chairperson roles in Economics and Finance

5. Kapembwa Simbao – President and trustee





The IEC further announced that the official campaign period opens today, 19th September, and will conclude on 22nd September 2025. A peer review process will take place on Monday, 22nd September, with the party elections scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September 2025.





Delivering remarks at the end of the brief announcement, George Chulumanda commended the work of the ad-hoc commission and praised the transparent handling of the nomination process. He noted that ZWW is positioning itself as one of the few political parties in Zambia that has demonstrated genuine internal democracy and openness.





The event was monitored and livestreamed by EMV, ensuring that the information reached the public in real time.





With campaigns now underway, ZWW enters a decisive phase that will test its internal unity and organizational strength. The upcoming elections will not only determine its leadership but also shape how the party positions itself as a credible alternative on Zambia’s political landscape ahead of 2026.





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND STAY IN THE KNOW AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS – https://www.zambiavotes.com/newsletter/