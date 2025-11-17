ZAMBIA WILL SOON BE KUMUKAKA(MILK)



Have you noticed how the world’s spotlight is firmly turning toward Zambia? In just a few days, our country has welcomed some of the most influential figures on the planet, billionaire Aliko Dangote, business icon Tony Elumelu, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Donald Trump Jr., and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela. And now, the Premier of China, Mr. Li Qiang, is also scheduled to visit





This is not by coincidence. It’s a clear reflection of Zambia’s renewed credibility, stability, and economic promise under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

The world is paying attention because Zambia is rising, strengthening diplomatic ties, opening new investment fronts, and positioning itself as a key player in the region.





These high-profile visits show that Zambia is no longer on the sidelines. We are now part of the global conversation.

The Zambia We want

-Kasololo Chisenga