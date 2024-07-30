Zambian Athletes Cry Out Over Unpaid Allowances Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Zambian athletes representing the country at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration over the government’s failure to pay their promised allowances.

Muzala Samukonga, a rising star, along with other talented athletes, including Kennedy Luchembe and Patrick Nyambe, have voiced their concerns, revealing that the promises made by the UPND government regarding monetary rewards for medal achievements have not materialized.

The athletes have pointed out that the government had claimed to offer $5,000 for gold medals, $3,500 for silver, and $2,500 for bronze, but these payments have never been made. They noted that this discrepancy has caused a rift between the athletes and their families, who believed the government’s public statements.

Ingrid Nyambe, a supporter of the athletes, commented, “But why are you people stopping him from speaking his mind? Why should the minister say things that his ministry is not doing? Yes, he’s supposed to focus, but the ministry has to fulfill what they are supposed to pay the athletes. Leave him alone. You don’t understand why he’s complaining and you’re not athletes 😒 🙄.”

Namakau Ngwira added, “Focus, focus, how does he focus knowing at the end of it all they will not receive their dues. It’s easier said than done, sport is short and tedious career let them get their money so they can focus well.”

In comparison, other nations have shown a strong commitment to supporting their athletes. For example, the United States offers $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze medals at the Olympics. Similarly, China provides $33,000 for gold, $20,000 for silver, and $12,000 for bronze, while Kenya offers $59,000 for gold, $31,000 for silver, and $22,000 for bronze.

The Zambian athletes’ plight highlights the need for the government to prioritize the well-being and support of its sportsmen and women, who are dedicating their lives to representing the country on the global stage. As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw near, the government must urgently address this issue and ensure that the promised allowances are paid to the deserving athletes.

