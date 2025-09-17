BREAKING: Zambian clubs to receive FIFA payments for releasing players in World Cup qualifiers





FIFA has announced that all clubs releasing players to national teams for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be directly rewarded. This comes after a renewed memorandum of understanding signed by FIFA and the European Club Association.





Zambian clubs such as Power Dynamos, Zesco United, and others whose players featured in the qualifiers will benefit from a share of the USD 355 million allocated to support club football worldwide.