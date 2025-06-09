Zambian Community in South Africa to Honour Late President Edgar Lungu with Memorial Service



Pretoria, South Africa – June 9, 2025



The Zambian community in South Africa will tomorrow hold a memorial service in honour of the late former President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, celebrating his life, leadership, and contributions to the nation and its diaspora.





The solemn event will take place on Tuesday, 10th June 2025, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at the corner of Nana Sita and Bosman Streets in Pretoria, beginning at 10:00 hours.



The announcement inviting all Zambian nationals living in South Africa reads:





“Peace and goodness in the Lord! The Memorial of our late Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be held on Tuesday, the 10th of June 2025 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pretoria.”





Among the late president’s many legacies, Zambians abroad will be reflecting deeply on his instrumental role in the actualization of dual citizenship a long-standing aspiration of the diaspora that became reality during his tenure. Under President Lungu’s leadership, Zambia operationalized provisions which allowed Zambians in the diaspora to legally reclaim and retain their Zambian nationality even after acquiring citizenship in other countries.





This progressive move strengthened ties between Zambia and its diaspora, unlocking economic, professional, and cultural opportunities for thousands of Zambians living abroad. It also empowered many to contribute more meaningfully to the country’s development without fear of losing their national identity.





President Lungu, who served as Head of State from 2015 to 2021, was widely regarded as a leader who upheld Zambia’s Christian character and emphasized national unity. His presidency oversaw major infrastructure projects, judicial reforms, and efforts to decentralize governance.





Tomorrow’s memorial is expected to draw hundreds of mourners, including diplomats, clergy, former officials, and ordinary citizens. The service will not only be a time of prayer and remembrance but also a moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of a leader who touched the lives of many at home and abroad.



May His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal peace.