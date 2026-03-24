Zambian Councillor Chewe Munkonge Named Oxford’s First Black Lord Mayor



Councillor Chewe Munkonge has been announced as the new Lord Mayor of Oxford, becoming the first Black person to hold the ceremonial office





In his role, Councillor Munkonge will lead civic engagements including Oxford’s Remembrance service, school visits, and charity events. He will also raise funds for charity during his year-long term, having chosen Sobell House and St Theresa as his Lord Mayor’s charities for 2026/27.





Born and raised in Zambia, Councillor Munkonge moved to the UK in 2003 and settled in Oxford in 2008. He holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and works as a Central Admin Officer for a local charity.





He was first elected to Oxford City Council in 2014, representing Quarry and Risinghurst ward. He currently serves as Cabinet Member for a Healthy, Fairer Oxford and as the Council’s Small Business Champion.





Oxford City Council Leader Susan Brown made the announcement at a Council meeting on 23 March, also confirming that Councillor Louise Upton will serve as Deputy Lord Mayor and Councillor Linda Smith as Sheriff of Oxford for 2026/27.





Councillors Munkonge and Upton’s civic roles remain subject to their re-election in May.



(Credit: Oxford City Council)