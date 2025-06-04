Zambian golfer Christopher Mumba surprises coach with car!

In a moving show of gratitude, Zambian golfer Christopher Mumba has gifted his former coach, Adrian Chunduma, a brand new Toyota Camry as a heartfelt thank you for the life changing support he received early in his career

The emotional moment took place during a prize giving ceremony at Lusaka Golf Club earlier today where Mumba is was sponsoring a two-day golf tournament from May 31 to June 1.

At a time when Mumba was on the verge of giving up due to a lack of support and recognition, Coach Adrian Chunduma stepped in offering guidance, mentorship, and working tirelessly to help him find sponsorship opportunities. His belief in Mumba reignited the young golfer’s dreams and helped chart a new path for his future.

Recalling those early struggles, Mumba shared a deeply personal reflection.

“At a time when no one believed in me, my coach did. He could have chosen anyone else. I was a naughty boy I even remember being banned for life from this very golf club. I’m truly grateful for everything he did for me.”

Mumba also expressed his gratitude.

“Coach, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me,” he said, overcome with emotion. The powerful moment brought both him and Coach Chunduma to tears, touching everyone in attendance.

Visibly moved after receiving the car, Coach Chunduma called on others to give back to the sport.

“What Chris has done is something we hope many others will be inspired to do. I don’t charge for golf coaching. Chris joined our golf development program several years ago, trained hard, and went on to play at a very high level. He was among the few selected for a placement opportunity at the United States Military Institute of New Mexico.”

Now based in New Mexico, USA, Mumba lives with his wife and two children and works professionally. Despite living abroad, he remains committed to supporting young amateur golfers in Zambia through mentorship and sponsorship.

