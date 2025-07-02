Zambian Government Prioritizes National Interest in Lungu Burial Dispute



By Timmy



The Zambian government has expressed its commitment to resolving the burial dispute of former President Edgar Lungu in a manner that serves the national interest. Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa stated that the government is pushing for an out-of-court settlement with the Lungu family to avoid a foreign court’s decision on the matter.





National Embarrassment Avoided

Mweetwa emphasized that allowing a foreign court to determine the burial site would be a national embarrassment. The government is determined to prioritize Zambia’s peace and unity, ensuring that the issue is resolved through dialogue and alternative dispute resolution.





Government’s Position

The government is willing to work with the Lungu family to find a solution that serves the national interest. Mweetwa stated that settling the dispute through alternative means will not necessarily leave everyone smiling, but it will produce an outcome that spares the country unnecessary shame.





Prioritizing National Unity

The government’s efforts demonstrate its commitment to national unity and peace. By prioritizing dialogue and alternative dispute resolution, the government aims to find a solution that reflects the spirit of unity and national interest.









Wagon Media