ZAMBIAN GOVT WANTS TO GIVE LUNGU A DIGNIFIED BURIAL

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Zambian government wants to give former President Edgar Lungu a dignified and decent burial.

Speaking to journalists in Pretoria, South Africa, Mr. Kabesha said such a burial would involve laying Mr. Lungu to rest at Embassy Park in Zambia, where other late former Heads of State are buried.

Mr. Kabesha also called on all Zambians to pray for the Lungu family as they go through a difficult time, adding that matters relating to how the former First Family will be treated will be addressed in due course.

He further reiterated that the Zambian government will respect the decision of the court in the ongoing matter.

In this case, the Zambian government has sued some members of the Lungu family, including former First Lady Esther Lungu, seeking the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body for burial in Zambia contrary to the family’s wishes.

Diamond TV