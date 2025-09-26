PICTURES: Zambian  hosted a Chilanga Mulilo for his South African gay partner

ZAMBIAN CHILANGA MULILO GOES GÆY IN SOUTH AFRICA
A Chilanga Mulilo is a Zambian traditional ceremony where the bride’s family showcases traditional foods to the groom’s side, symbolizing how the in-laws will be hosted in the couple’s home. Though men may be present, the ritual is centered on women and daughters-in-law.
Recently, Nchima, a Zambian holding permanent residence in South Africa, hosted a Chilanga Mulilo for his South African gÆy partner.
These are the real achievements of this government. They have enabled LBGT rights.
Congratulations NCHIMA, your have made your people very proud of you.
KWENYU.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.