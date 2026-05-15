Zambian people have not forgotten who brought this nation to the brink- Saviour Chishimba

By Saviour Chishimba

Kindly permit me to state this clearly to those attempting to rewrite history: the Zambian people have not forgotten who brought this nation to the brink.

Under the former PF regime, billions of dollars were lost through corruption and mismanagement, institutions were weakened, dissenting voices were persecuted, and many patriots, including Hakainde Hichilema and others of us who spoke for justice were arrested and harassed simply for standing up for Zambia.

If some of the architects and defenders of that dark chapter believe they can intimidate us into silence, they are gravely mistaken. What you have heard so far is only the beginning.

We will continue to speak with facts, with conviction, and with unwavering patriotism until every Zambian fully understands what this country endured and why we must never allow such a tragic period in our history to return.