Zambian woman gives birth without a womb!



A woman in Zambia whose womb had been removed by doctors nine years ago is reported to have given birth to quadruplets.





Zambian Accurate Information reports that the woman “had her uterus removed 8 years ago due to multiple fibroids”.





Unable to give birth, she was mocked by people as is done to women associated with barreness in Africa.





Local media reports that the woman has been barren for 14 years. Zambian Accurate Information reports that “after 14 years..this is what she got..2 boys and 2 girls all healthy ones”.





Doctors are said to be shocked by how “she conceived and successfully gave birth to 4 babies without an operation.”



The Zambian Accurate Information which is a religious group sought to link the woman’s ability to give birth to a miracle.





In African societies giving birth is very crucial in sustaining marriages. Women who are unable to give birth years after marrying are usually mocked.





This has forced many women into desperation, constantly putting them under pressure from families.





Although adoptions are allowed in many countries in Africa not many people consider it fulfilling.