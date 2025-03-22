Zambian Youth Left to Bear the Brunt of Broken Promisesc – Dr. Mwelwa

“Zambian Youth Left to Bear the Brunt of Broken Promises” – Dr. Mwelwa



The youth of Zambia, a demographic that has long been heralded as the backbone of the country’s future, are now facing an increasingly grim reality as broken promises and a lack of tangible progress continue to plague their lives.





Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, a prominent political analyst and advocate for youth empowerment, has issued a damning statement, accusing the government of betraying the very generation it once promised to uplift.





In a scathing critique of the current administration’s handling of youth issues, Dr. Mwelwa stated, “The promises made to the youth have proven to be nothing but a façade. The youth have been promised inclusion and opportunities, yet their lives are characterized by unemployment, rising costs of living, and increasing debt that suffocates their chances for a better future.”





Dr. Mwelwa’s remarks come amid an alarming increase in youth unemployment, which now stands at a staggering 45%. The lack of job opportunities, compounded by rising inflation and an ever-growing national debt, has left many young Zambians questioning the sincerity of political leaders who continue to make empty promises.





“The reality is, the youth have been used as pawns in a political game,” Dr. Mwelwa continued. “They have been given fleeting hopes of political inclusion, but the power they have been offered is nothing more than a mirage. The truth is that their inclusion in governance will not address the systemic issues they face on the ground. Without real economic reforms, the youth will remain as marginalized as ever.”





One of the key issues highlighted by Dr. Mwelwa is the dramatic rise in the cost of living, particularly in essential commodities such as mealie-meal and fuel. “How can the youth thrive in a country where the price of a 25kg bag of mealie-meal has jumped from K120 to K400? How can they afford to live when fuel prices have risen from K17 to K35 per liter?” he asked. “The economic conditions are suffocating the youth, and the government is doing little to ease the pressure.”





The Zambian government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema since 2021, has faced growing criticism for its handling of the nation’s economic challenges, including a mounting foreign debt that now exceeds $21 billion. Dr. Mwelwa was particularly critical of the government’s handling of the youth’s aspirations in the face of this debt crisis.





“We were told that the government would address economic mismanagement, but what have we seen? A continuation of the same policies that only serve to entrench the economic struggles of the Zambian people, especially the youth,” he stated.



In his speech, Dr. Mwelwa pointed to the government’s proposal to amend the constitution as a desperate move to appease the youth without offering substantial solutions. “These constitutional amendments are nothing but political gimmicks designed to distract the youth from the real issues. If the youth are to be empowered, they need more than just symbolic gestures.





They need policies that address their immediate needs jobs, education, and access to affordable healthcare.”



Dr. Mwelwa’s words have resonated deeply with young Zambians, many of whom have expressed frustration over their perceived lack of influence in the country’s political landscape. “We are told we are the future, but our present is bleak. We cannot afford to wait any longer for promises that never materialize,” said one youth leader, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.





As the nation grapples with its economic challenges, Dr. Mwelwa’s call for a shift in focus is gaining momentum. “The youth must demand more than just a seat at the table they must demand real power and real change,” he said. “The current system is not serving them, and it’s time for the youth to rise above the distractions and start holding those in power accountable.”





With the nation’s future at stake, Dr. Mwelwa’s message is clear: the youth of Zambia must stop waiting for empty promises and take action to create the future they deserve. As political leaders continue to make hollow promises, only time will tell whether the youth will heed this call or remain stuck in the cycle of unfulfilled expectations.



March 22, 2025

©️ KUMWESU