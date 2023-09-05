ZAMBIAN, ZIMBABWEAN TONGAS TO CELEBRATE NZAMBANGULWE CEREMONY IN SIAVONGA

THE Tonga people of the Gwembe Valley in Zambia and Zimbabwe have set 10th September as date for the Commemoration of Nzambangulwe Ceremony.

Chief Chipepo told Byta FM Zambia News Sunday that the ceremony which unites the Tonga people of Zambia and Zimbabwe will be graced by Chief Mukuni of the Toka and Leya people at N’gombe ilede in Siavonga District.

Chipepo explained that the ceremony is held to honor the people who were killed by the British Colonial masters during the Construction of Lake Kariba and the dam.

The Traditional Leader said the ceremony celebrates the bravery of the Tonga people of the Gwembe Valley and Binga District of Zimbabwe who sacrificed their land and lives so that the country can have a lake which also provides electricity.

Chipepo said the ceremony will bring together seven Tonga Chiefs from the Gwembe Valley and thirteen Tonga Chiefs from Zimbabwe.

And Gwembe Valley Development Advocates Director Winter Muvombo has urged the Tonga people of Zambia and Zimbabwe to attend the ceremony in honor of their fallen heroes and Heroins.

Muvombo said the events surrounding the construction of the Kariba Dam caused misery in terms of hunger, diseases and caused division among the people in the area hence the need to remember them through the ceremony.

