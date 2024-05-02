Give chance to HH to prove himself- ECL

Give chance to our friends to prove themselves – ECL

“It is not the time for finger pointing and blaming, we need to give chance to our friends to prove themselves. They only have two and half years, so let us not try to disturb them. Two and half years they have failed but there is two and half years remaining,” former President Lungu said.

“So, the good things they will do shall be good for all Zambians. We do not want Zambians suffer. So, if they can make progress in the two and half years, let us not be the ones to make them fail.

The mandate is five years. If you ask for a mandate, you ask for five years and you design your programmes for five years