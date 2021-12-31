ZAMBIANS ARE NOT STUPID … they are seeing regionalised appointments, says Kabimba

State Counsel Wynter Kabimba says Zambians are not stupid and are seeing the regionalised appointments into government positions.

But former Foreign Affairs permanent secretary George Zulu says there could be more diplomatic recall rescissions covering people from all the regions, saying the permanent secretaries in Foreign Affairs should speak out to stop and impression being created against the government.

Commenting on Chishimba Kambwili’s challenge to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to come clean over assertions that some diplomatic rescissions of the over 100 diplomats recalled by President Hakainde Hichilema, were being done with regional considerations, Kabimba said there was no chance that President Hakainde Hichilema would have won the presidency if Zambians had decided to vote on tribal lines, “but he is now using the presidency to show them his true colours.”

Kabimba said the pattern of the names disclosed to the public so far of the people whose recalls had been rescinded “flies in the face” of the President’s claim to unite the country.

“When you have a situation like that and you are dealing with one or two cases then you can say there are exceptions,” said Kabimba, commenting on the recall of Friday Nyambe as Ambassador from the DRC to be appointed as Intelligence chief, including the reported rescissions of recalls on the Litunga’s son, Brian, deputy Ambassador to Russia Imasiku Mutangelwa, former vice-president Inonge Wina’s son in law and press secretary to Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza. “When you have a pattern running like that then the conclusion is that this is something which is done by design to achieve a certain objective.”

Kabimba said this was the same criticism the UPND advanced against the then ruling PF, except that the situation was different now because President Hichilema himself promised that he will make sure appointments into government positions were not regionalised.

“So it’s again another lie that has been told to the Zambian people when the UPND says we are here to unite the country, and they are making regional or tribalised appointments. Is that uniting the country? That is disuniting the country,” Kabimba in comments to Daily Revelation said. “He is proving to be just like what we saw in PF, if not worse because this is happening in hardly four months into his presidency.”

Kabimba said Zambians were yet to see what would happen in the next five years.

“But you see the Zambian people are not stupid. They are not fools. They are able to see and they will be able to understand this hypocrisy and this betrayal by the UPND,” Kabimba said. “Because even when you look at the voting pattern in 2021 general elections, the people that actually raised the flag of One Zambia One Nation are not from HH’s region. They were from other regions. HH at presidential level was able to do better than ECL, or he got very close to ECL in constituencies and districts where if people decided to vote on tribal lines, he would have lost this election again.”

Kabimba said Zambians voted in the manner they voted because they were looking for somebody who was promising them redemption and unity, and they believed in the President’s promises.

“After they gave him the power he is using that power now to prove to them that his slogan of One Zambia One Nation is just on paper and he doesn’t mean it. And now that he got the power he is going to show them… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/2533-2/