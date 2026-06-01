Zambians are now smiling, we wiped tears left by PF, says Imenda



FORMER UPND deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says Zambians are now smiling because the UPND government has wiped away the tears left by the previous regime





She adds that Fred M’membe is the one who wants to bring back tears to the Zambian people with his socialist ideas.





Recently, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe said his party’s strategic objective was not to win elections but to wipe away people’s tears from the hardships they have endured.





However, in an interview with News Diggers on Friday, Imenda, questioned which tears Dr M’membe was referring to.





“He’s talking about tears, which tears? Because Zambians are now laughing with the exchange [rate] that has come down, inflation has come down, we have got enough food…” News Diggers reports.



TV Yatu June 1, 2026.