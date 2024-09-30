ZAMBIANS ARE STRÉSSÉD



….and the 2025 national budget places more burden on the people – DR M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Monday September 30, 2024



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says Zambians are strésséd and the announced 2025 national budget will place more burdens on them.



Meanwhile, the Magistrate Court has adjourned the matter in which the SP leader is charged with one count of seditious practices to 30th October 2024 for mention.



Speaking to journalists shortly after appearing before the Lusaka Magistrates Court, Dr M’membe said looking at the 2025 national budget, he does not see how it will lift the stréssés of the people.



Dr. M’membe further said it is ev!l to place more burdens on the people who are already over burdened.



“Our people have enough stréssés. They have stréssés with the cost of living, they have difficulties getting food, they have difficulties paying rentals, they have difficulties with transport, they have difficulties with medicines and so many other things. It is ev!l to place more burdens on the people who are already over burdened. This budget places more burdens on our people and does not lift the burdens off their shoulders,” he stated.



“It puts more stress on our people. Good leaders should pay attention to the stréssés people are going through, the stresses people have to endure. On top of all this, there is loadshedding which is raking havoc. It is difficult to see how such a budget will go to reduce the burdens of our people.”



And Dr M’membe observed that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been a conduit for political patronage and corruption.



“They have been with CDF for the last three years or so now, what has CDF done? Has CDF reduced poverty? The statistics we have indicate that poverty is increasing. Has CDF reduced the stressés of our people? The reality is that the strésses are increasing. More people are being sent to early graves through hypertension. Strésses also raises sugar levels and people are dyíng,” he added.



“I don’t see how CDF has reduced problems. CDF is just a conduit for political patronage and stealing. The reports are there and the corruption that is there.”



Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe’s lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila told journalists that his client this morning appeared before the Magistrate Court to answer to charges he is faced.



“We have appeared before the Magistrate Court for Mention. This is in relation to an offense that Dr Fred M’membe is facing one count of seditious practices in which he was arrested on 8th of August, 2024 and his police bond has since been extended to 30th of October. Trial is likely to commence in November,” he said.