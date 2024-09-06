ZAMBIANS DEMAND FOR PRESIDENTIAL

CCOUNTABILITY – AFROBAROMETER

For many years, Zambia has been touted as one of Africa’s stable democracies, especially since it obtained a multiparty system almost three decades ago. Finally, the year-of-truth 2021 elections arrived, and with them, a peaceful transition of power to the opposition party, the United Party for National Development. Such electoral success emboldened the people’s hopes and expectations for accountability and transparency in government, adding to Zambians’ aspirations for a democratic future.

Results from the Afrobarometer Round 9 survey of 2022 show that an overwhelming 87% of Zambians prefer democracy to any other form of government. The strong endorsement of democratic governance shows that Zambians are not merely hungry for political change but are in an uproar to retain and advance their democratic rights. Almost 80% characterized Zambia as either “a full democracy” or “a democracy with minor problems,” indicating satisfied views about the political system.

These overwhelming feelings of goodwill notwithstanding, the current administration still has much to be concerned about. The public has complained about the limiting of freedoms of association, assembly, and expression.

Accountability is something in which Zambians firmly believe: 70% believe the president should account to the Parliament for every penny spent, which comes from the taxpayers. Further, 73% believe in people having their full freedom to criticize government officials without fear of reprisal. These statements pinpoint a demand from society for a transparent and accountable government and indicate how important checks and balances are in the way the country is governed.

What this survey also shows is a desire for an expansion of the laws that demand that public officials declare their assets, as supported by 65 percent who say there should be stricter laws concerning asset declaration. This desire thus meets the public aspiration for a corruption-free government, a reflection of active citizenry not disposed to shying away from demanding accountability.

Furthermore, fully three-quarters of Zambians believe that Parliament must always keep the executive accountable; that tends to show an instinctive belief in the powers of legislative oversight. More significantly, 81% of respondents said that their president “never” or “rarely” ignores Parliament-a welcome account, perhaps of accountability already framed, but still much more to go by way of practice.

Going forward, half of all Zambians believe that in the last five years, their country has become “more democratic,” and close to 60% are optimistic about further improvement in democracy. That optimism is important as Zambia forges ahead, setting a path for government elected by its people and responsible to them. The will of Zambians is clear: the people want their voices to continue being part of the political future of their country.

KUMWESU SEPT 6, 2024.