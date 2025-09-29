Zambians don’t want to choose between “red” and “green.” …..They want a leadership that transcends toxic partisan politics – SABOI





LUSAKA, September 29, 2025 – It has now become increasingly clear that our country has reached a critical juncture in its democratic journey. It is evident that the two dominant political players of our time — the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) — have failed to provide the leadership that Zambians so desperately need. Instead, both parties have cultivated a toxic political environment that has left our people divided, disillusioned, and impoverished.





The politics of UPND and PF have been marked by tribal and regional divisions, corruption, vulgarity, and violence. These vices have become entrenched in our political system to the extent that ordinary Zambians have lost confidence in politicians altogether. Rather than focusing on policies that uplift the majority, our political space has been reduced to a theatre of self-preservation and enrichment for a few individuals at the expense of millions who continue to wallow in extreme poverty.





As NDC under the umbrella of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), we believe Zambians deserve better. We believe Zambians need a fresh start.





It is important to recall our shared experiences in the UKA. When we worked with the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace), he was categorical in his acknowledgment that Zambians wanted something new — something beyond the tainted legacy of PF leadership. He knew, as many Zambians do, that corruption, caderism, and political violence under the PF had eroded public trust. That is why he was clear that the PF, with its soiled past, could not provide the kind of renewal the country yearned for.





It is therefore strange, and indeed unfortunate, that now that President Lungu is no more, the same PF leaders with questionable records are once again positioning themselves at the forefront of the opposition movement. They want Zambians to forget the trauma they endured — the violence in the streets, the harassment of dissenting voices, and the rampant looting of public resources. But the memories of the majority of Zambians are still fresh. They know what the PF leadership brought to this country, and that is why they firmly rejected it.





On the other hand, the UPND, which came into office on a wave of popular hope, is treading down the same destructive path. Instead of providing a clean break, they are repeating the very mistakes that PF made — practicing politics of exclusion, corruption, greed, and political violence. The UPND promised Zambians a new dawn, yet they are delivering prolonged hours of load-shedding, an unprecedented high cost of living, joblessness, and lost opportunities for our young people.





The truth is that Zambians do not want to be forced to choose between “red” and “green.” They want a leadership that transcends toxic partisan politics. They want a leadership that unites them under our proud national motto: One Zambia, One Nation. They want servant leaders who listen, who care, and who act in the interests of the people, not themselves.





The NDC/UKA is offering that fresh start. We are offering leadership that is free from the baggage of the past, leadership that will inspire confidence, foster unity, and give hope to our people. We are committed to building a Zambia where politics is not a pathway to wealth but a service to the nation.





Fellow Zambians, you have experienced the failures of both UPND and PF. It is time to move forward. It is time to reject the politics of violence, corruption, and division. It is time for a new chapter in our history — a chapter of renewal, accountability, and unity.





The NDC stands ready to walk with you on this journey to a better Zambia. Together, we can deliver the fresh start that our beloved nation so desperately needs.



Issued by:

Saboi Imboela- President

National Democratic Congress (NDC)