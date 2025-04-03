ZAMBIANS EAGER FOR LEADERSHIP CHANGE IN 2026- Edwin Lifwekelo

ZAMBIANS EAGER FOR LEADERSHIP CHANGE IN 2026, SAYS PF MEDIA DIRECTOR



Lusaka… Thursday April 3, 2025



The Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director, Edwin Lifwekelo, has asserted that Zambians are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to replace President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 Presidential elections.





He stated that the President’s failure to fulfill several promises had led to widespread dissatisfaction among the people.



According to Lifwekelo, the UPND has relied on violence and intimidation to win elections.





He urged Zambians to use their vote wisely in 2026, stating that President Hichilema had failed to deliver on key promises, including reducing the price of mealie meal, fuel, ending load shedding, providing affordable fertilizer, maintaining a stable currency, ensuring the availability of medicines in health facilities, and lowering the cost of living.





NRC EXCHANGE SCHEMES



Mr. Lifwekelo further alleged that certain individuals were engaging in fraudulent schemes, offering as little as K250 to k300 in exchange for National Registration Card (NRC) details.





He warned citizens against falling for such tactics, emphasizing that giving away such information could compromise their right to vote.



He called on the public to report such incidents to the nearest police station, describing the practice as a criminal act aimed at rigging the 2026 elections.





He also pointed out that similar tactics had been observed in previous by-elections in Kawambwa and Pambeshe, where new voters were registered with what he claimed was impunity.





CONCERNS OVER POLITICAL VI0LENCE



Mr. Lifwekelo expressed concern over the treatment of opposition figures, citing the case of PEP President Sean Tembo, who was ass@ulted at a police station in the presence of law enforcement officers.





He lamented that no action had been taken against those responsible, despite the UPND’s earlier commitment to ending political vi0lence.



He warned the ruling party that allowing members to act outside the law could mark the beginning of its downfall, urging the government to learn from history.





CALL FOR CONFLICT RESOLUTION AND DEMOCRATIC FAIRNESS



The PF Media Director emphasized the need for conflict prevention and management among political parties, particularly as the nation approached the 2026 elections.



He advocated for increased efforts in ensuring peace, coexistence, and respect among political players.





He also called on political parties to demonstrate competence in managing diversity, warning that failure to do so could erode democratic values.



Mr. Lifwekelo stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced political environment where both the ruling and opposition parties could function freely.





LOAD-SHEDDING CRISIS AND ECONOMIC CONCERNS



He also addressed the issue of load-shedding, questioning why Zambia continued to export electricity while citizens and businesses suffered from power outages.





He argued that despite rising water levels at Kariba Dam, Zambia had not seen an improvement in electricity supply, unlike Zimbabwe, which had reduced load-shedding hours.



He accused the government of deliberately intensifying economic hardships, suggesting that authorities intended to ease the situation closer to the elections to gain political favor.





He stated that such tactics relied on the assumption that Zambians had short political memories.



Mr. Lifwekelo concluded by urging the government to prioritize the needs of its people over political maneuvering, calling for an end to practices that undermine democracy and economic stability.