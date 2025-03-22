Zambians Flock to Malawi for Cheap Fuel as Black Market Surges in Chipata



A fuel crisis is deepening in Eastern Zambia as desperate motorists and traders cross into Malawi to buy fuel at nearly half the price of Zambia’s official rates. This trend, which has been ongoing for the past two months, is now threatening the survival of local filling stations in Chipata while fueling an illegal black market.





Motorbike operators, known as “Honda” riders, and other transporters have been the most affected by Zambia’s skyrocketing fuel prices, now standing at over K33 per liter. In contrast, Malawi’s subsidized fuel sells for just K16–K17 per liter, prompting many to smuggle it back into Zambia for resale.





The situation has drawn concern from Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza, who warned of the risks posed by this underground fuel trade.



“For the past two months, we have seen a surge in Zambians crossing into Malawi to access cheap fuel. Many are bringing it back illegally and selling it in plastic containers on the black market for K23–K29 per liter. This is not only unsafe but is also killing our regulated filling stations,” Mwanza stated.





He attributed the situation to Malawi’s upcoming general elections in September 2025, speculating that the Malawian government may have subsidized fuel prices as a political strategy.



“This cheap fuel will likely continue until after the elections or until exchange rates stabilize. Meanwhile, our local fuel businesses are struggling because their main customers—motorbike drivers—are now sourcing fuel from Malawi,” he added.





Authorities are now grappling with the consequences of the illicit trade. Mwanza called for urgent interventions to address the crisis, including enforcement of fuel safety laws and innovative ways to cushion the cost of essential commodities in Zambia.





“As leaders, we must continue engaging citizens on fuel safety, including advising them to use metallic containers instead of plastic ones. More importantly, as a country, we need to find ways to reduce the cost of key commodities for daily consumption,” Mwanza emphasized.



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has yet to issue a strong response to the crisis, while border security remains weak, allowing the unchecked flow of Malawian fuel into Zambia.





As the black market grows, the safety of citizens remains a pressing concern, with fuel being stored and transported under hazardous conditions. Mwanza urged Zambians to prioritize safety, warning that without proper measures, the crisis could spiral out of control.





For now, Chipata’s fuel stations remain in a state of crisis, and unless Zambia acts swiftly, its fuel market may continue to be dictated by Malawi’s political and economic maneuvers.



March 21, 2025

