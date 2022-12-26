Zambians flocking to Radisson Blu Musi-oa-Tunya, says Mpofu

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

RADISSON Blu Musi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort has brought in postive interest to the tourism sector, says Wellington Mpofu.

In an interview after a conducted tour of the US $97.3 million NAPSA resort for Livingstone based journalists on Friday, Mpofu who is the Cluster Commercial director said a lot of Zambians have been flocking to book a room or just tour the facility after its recent “soft opening.”

“With the soft opening of the resort we have noted that it has brought in a positive interest to the tourism industry. It has not only brought in interest but has also created confidence that the town, Zambia and the region as a whole is growing,” Mpofu said. “It also brings in the level of confidence in the tourism sector especially in job creation and it also promotes the Zambian culture.”

On the employment of workers at the new resort, he said this was being done on gender equity.

Mopfu, who was franked by his public relations and marketing manager Christine Melu, said 85 per cent of staff are from Livingstone and surrounding areas.

With regards bookings, Mpofu said management was amazed at the high number of locals that flocked to the new resort.

“Some even cancelled their bookings at our neighbouring hotels to check-in with us. People want to taste new things. There is always a novelty about this,” said Mpofu.

The resort’s food and beverage manager Antonio Mansfield said there is a high drive of demand on the local supply side of the hotel’s requirements.

“Almost everything that we get into the kitchen and bars is locally sourced. We try to keep everything within Livingstone but demand is gonna get a lot higher as we get bigger,” he said.

Mansfield said all the Christmas luncheon 200 seats at the rate of K1,700 per adult and K750 per child aged six to 12 years have been sold out.

And the resorts head chef Stefhen

Oberhaizer said times have changed with regards to who should be cooking between men and women.

He said the hospitality industry was now more gender based adding that the best chefs that he has known are women.

“It is about gender equality,” said Oberhaizer.