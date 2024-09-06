ZAMBIANS GAIN ACCESS TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES AS BYD ZAMBIA LAUNCHES NEW MODELS



Lusaka, Friday (September 6, 2024)



Zambians can finally access electric vehicles as the world moves towards more environmentally friendly, efficient, and intelligent transportation solutions.



BYD Zambia, the world’s number one New Electric Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, launched new electric vehicles in Lusaka yesterday and has also provided safe and fast charging facility.



The company expressed its support for all initiatives and awareness efforts by Zambian Electric Mobility Innovation Alliance – ZEMIA to encourage the adoption of EVs in Zambia.



Known globally for innovation and technology in vehicle design and production, BYD said it is committed to a greener future, with electric vehicles offering a range of 340 – 570 km on a full charge.



BYD Zambia is the first BYD dealership in Africa to launch three models at once:



The Dolphin: An economical city vehicle with a range of up to 427 km.

The ATTO 3: An SUV designed for family comfort, with a range of up to 420 km.

The Seal: A high-performance electric vehicle that accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a range of 570 km.



Pilatus Engineering and PEM (Pilatus Electric Mobility Zambia Limited) have been awarded the dealership agreement for Zambia.



BYD has also provided Zambia’s first 60kW DC fast charger.



Executive Director of BYD Zambia, Tue Nyboe Andersen, stated that the idea to bring new electric vehicles to Zambia was conceived four years ago and is now being realized.



Managing Director of BYD Zambia, Angelika Huwiler Andersen, mentioned that BYD vehicles have an average range of 420 km on a single charge and the battery has a 60-year lifespan.



She disclosed that using the vehicle-to-load adaptor, which comes as a standard free feature in every BYD vehicle, one can use the vehicle battery bank to power essential loads in a home.



General Manager of BYD Zambia, Namwinga Namusamba, stated that her firm recently completed their sales and after-sales training.



In terms of electrification, BYD is one of China’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturers and the only company in the world that simultaneously masters the three core technologies of electric vehicles, constantly promoting the high-quality development of electric vehicle technology.



Having passed the most stringent safety tests, including the nail penetration test, the BYD battery is the safest battery available today.



All BYD electric and hybrid vehicles come standard with a ‘vehicle to load socket,’ which means that one can use their car battery to power essential loads in their home of 2,200 – 3,500 watts.



Drivers can enjoy driving for less, zero carbon emissions, silent driving, and a battery bank to keep essential loads powered at home.