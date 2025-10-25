ZAMBIANS HAVE ALREADY SHIFTED FROM UPND – KBF

By News Diggers

Opposition leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says Zambians have shifted their support away from the ruling UPND and are now seeking a new political voice and direction.

Commenting on remarks by UPND member Paul Moonga, who recently mocked some 2026 presidential aspirants claiming they “could not even fill up Chief Mungule’s palace” yet wanted to form political parties, KBF said such statements reflect fear rather than confidence.

“Why is he afraid?” KBF asked in an interview on Thursday. “It is every citizen’s constitutional right to aspire for leadership and stand in an election. We cannot block people because democracy allows everyone to participate.”

KBF added that the UPND was now thin on the ground, arguing that citizens were demanding genuine leadership and accountability.

“For me, it shouldn’t bother Moonga whether or not those people have structures. Maybe they have other strategies. Politics is dynamic and Zambians have made it clear they are ready for change,” he said.