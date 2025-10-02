Zambians have forgiven PF for its past violence and are now ready to return  PF  to power- PF MP Francis Kapyanga

Zambians have now forgiven PF and ready to bring it back – Mpika MP





MPIKA Constituency PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga says Zambians have forgiven the former ruling party for its past violence and are now ready to return it to power.









Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Kapyanga condemned the confusion that unfolded at Sean Tembo’s residence on Tuesday when PF cadres disrupted a scheduled meeting.





He urged the central committee to discipline the youths involved, saying the party must now focus on campaigning ahead of next year’s general election.





Kapyanga stressed the need for a united opposition if the UPND administration was to be removed.





“We need a strong opposition to remove UPND because they have failed. That can only be achieved when the opposition unite. The economy has collapsed and there is too much corruption. Opposition unity is what will remove such a bad party. Thuggery can’t be entertained,” he said.





Kapyanga also warned that those behind the disruptions risk being shamed and sidelined.



“Whoever sent the youths must be ashamed of themselves and once we learn about them, we will disassociate ourselves from such people. Therefore, we cannot at a time, when the Zambian people have forgiven us, have people who still want us to be punished twice,” he explained.





He stated that PF had learnt a lesson from the punishment it received during the 2021 general election.





“People punished us for violence and thuggery in 2021, we therefore condemn what happened yesterday in the strongest terms. We will ensure that we name and shame those who sent the youths. We are not scared of you but only scared of the Zambian people. This is a time for showing Zambians that we stand ready to govern this country,” said Kapyanga…https://kalemba.news/politics/zambians-have-now-forgiven-pf-and-ready-to-bring-it-back-mpika-mp/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 2, 2025