Zambians have forgiven PF for its past violence and are now ready to return  PF  to power- PF MP Francis Kapyanga

Zambians have now forgiven PF and ready to bring it back – Mpika MP
MPIKA Constituency PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga says Zambians have forgiven the former ruling party for its past violence and are now ready to return it to power.
Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Kapyanga condemned the confusion that unfolded at Sean Tembo’s residence on Tuesday when PF cadres disrupted a scheduled meeting.
He urged the central committee to discipline the youths involved, saying the party must now focus on campaigning ahead of next year’s general election.
Kapyanga stressed the need for a united opposition if the UPND administration was to be removed.
“We need a strong opposition to remove UPND because they have failed. That can only be achieved when the opposition unite. The economy has collapsed and there is too much corruption. Opposition unity is what will remove such a bad party. Thuggery can’t be entertained,” he said.
Kapyanga also warned that those behind the disruptions risk being shamed and sidelined.
“Whoever sent the youths must be ashamed of themselves and once we learn about them, we will disassociate ourselves from such people. Therefore, we cannot at a time, when the Zambian people have forgiven us, have people who still want us to be punished twice,” he explained.
He stated that PF had learnt a lesson from the punishment it received during the 2021 general election.
“People punished us for violence and thuggery in 2021, we therefore condemn what happened yesterday in the strongest terms. We will ensure that we name and shame those who sent the youths. We are not scared of you but only scared of the Zambian people. This is a time for showing Zambians that we stand ready to govern this country,” said Kapyanga…https://kalemba.news/politics/zambians-have-now-forgiven-pf-and-ready-to-bring-it-back-mpika-mp/
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, October 2, 2025
Which Zambians have forgiven this gang of thieves? The law is taking it’s course, a handful of senior PF misleaders are in jail, others have ran away as fugitives. Which forgiveness?
Please stop involving Zambians in issues they don’t know anything about.
PF is unrepentant even in the opposition they behave like a ruling party very very arrogant. I don’t think they need to come near the corridors of so soon because they are a Jihadist party. We have not forgotten how cadres were splashing cash on social media, undressing women in public places and mistreating public workers in government institutions, the list lawlessness is endless. PF was just inhumane it’s operation and it’s only them who understands why they carried themselves like that. And pf leaders were mute about all these atrocities, how on earth they come today to play with our intelligence and claim that we have forgotten why so soon even when they not apologized
There is nothing to forgive and nothing to return to. You were punished for your misdeeds and that was a one chance opportunity over two terms. Even if we do not like what is happening now going back is not an option. The Zambians will move on…