ZAMBIANS LIVING IN FEAR…arrest of Dr Fred M’membe is evidence of shrinking democratic space – Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika

ZAMBIANS LIVING IN FEAR



…arrest of Dr Fred M’membe is evidence of shrinking democratic space – Aka





By Adrian Mwanza and Charles Musonda



COUNCIL of Elders member Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika says Zambians are living in constant fear under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.





And Patriotic Front (PF) acting national chairperson Jean Kapata says hostility against the opposition has grown so intense that most mobilisation activities, including the former ruling party’s upcoming elective General Conference will be held in secret.





Speaking when he featured on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) podcast on Monday night, Dr Mbikusita-Lewanika warned Zambians not to allow anyone to trample on their civil rights.





“A number of citizens are living in fear because law enforcement agencies are undermining our people’s civil rights. Our civil rights are second to none, and there should be no human being whose human rights are more respected than his own,” Dr Mbikusita-Lewanika said- The Mast