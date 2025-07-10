ZAMBIANS LOST OVER K100 MILLION THROUGH ONLINE SCAMMERS IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS OF THIS YEAR





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu and the Minister of Technlogy and Science Felix Mutati on Wednesday informed the nation via a ministerial statement delivered in Parliament that over K111 million was lost to cyber-related crimes between January 1 and June 30 this year.





According to data from Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), approximately K111, 036, 000.00 was lost through online scams over the last six months.





On Facebook, according to Mr. Mwiimbu, there were 621 hacking cases all of which were recovered, and 224 impersonation cases, with 34 fake accounts successfully taken down.





WhatsApp recorded 462 hacking cases all of which were recovered and 224 impersonation cases involving Very Important Persons (VIPs), with all hacked accounts recovered.





Telegram saw 123 hacking cases (122 recovered) and 52 impersonation incidents



Zambia Police Service recorded a total of 874 cyber-related cases during the same period. Of these cases, 116 are currently before the courts, while 758 remain under active investigation.



– MINISTRY OF HOME AFAIRS & INTERNAL SECURITY