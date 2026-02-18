ZAMBIANS NEED A LAST LAUGH FROM NON PERFORMING, SPINELESS MPS- KBN TV  EDITORIAL

ZAMBIANS NEED A LAST LAUGH FROM NON PERFORMING, SPINELESS MPS





A KBN TV EDITORIAL



A last laugh and perhaps a last hand shake with the President inside Parliament Chambers.





That’s the hard reality for many Members of Parliament as President Hakainde Hichilema opens the last session of the National Assembly on Friday, 20th February, 2026.





Significantly, the event will officially signal the beginning of an end to his first five year term as Head of State.



After this Friday, his fate to return to Parliament for another official opening of the House post August 13, will largely be in the hands of ordinary voters across the country.





If they are impressed with his performance over the past five years, they will vote for him. If not, this could mark an end to the Hichilema era as a one term President.





Similarly, in the case of some Members of Parliament, sadly, this will be their last session and may not return to the house. At this stage, no amount of sowing seeds or speaking in tongues will work, only the individual performance and results of each MP will speak for them.





Many will simply not be readopted by their sponsoring political parties, while others will lose to more promising competition in the upcoming August 13 general elections.





Most of the current MPs will lose because they have acted below the minimum decorum and performance expected of the people’s representatives.





They lacked patriotism and acted selfishly much to the annoyance of the people who sent them to Parliament. Most MPs never sided with the people. They sided with the wishes of the executive.





They kept quiet when they were expected to speak. They looked away when the people needed them the most. They voted and passed laws against the wishes of the electorate.





As if a terrible performance record is not enough, most citizens who have followed the evolution of parliamentary democracy in Zambia say, this has been the worst parliament in the history of the nation owing to the unbridled and wanton display of partisanship by the presiding officers.





Five years could have never been eternity; the clock is fast ticking and the month of May is coming for fresh adoptions.



We don’t have to be prophets to know that majority of the current MPs are going home and will never come back! They have been such a letdown lot! .





Zambia needs honourable men and women who can put national interest first instead of bootlicking and prioritising personal favours.





We must reset as a nation this August. Zambia needs MPs with a spine, men and women of integrity who don’t forget their identity and mission at the sight, sound or mention of money.