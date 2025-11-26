ZAMBIANS SEE THROUGH EMPTY RHETORIC: BROKEN PROMISES, RISING POVERTY, AND CONSTITUTIONAL BETRAYAL – Kasonde Mwenda

ZAMBIANS SEE THROUGH EMPTY RHETORIC: BROKEN PROMISES, RISING POVERTY, AND CONSTITUTIONAL BETRAYAL –



25th November, 2025.



Today, after President Hichilema’s marathon press briefing, the Zambian public has once again been subjected to self-congratulatory rhetoric and selective storytelling that does nothing to address our nation’s realities. Zambians are neither naive nor forgetful. We remember every promise made by this government—and we live with the consequences of its failure to deliver.





The cost of living has reached unaffordable heights, poverty has soared to 60 percent, and more than 6.6 million children endure deprivation today. Businesses are closing under the weight of endless power cuts, and families languish under historic energy shortages. Excuses at the podium do not feed our families or build our future.





The President’s assertion that citizens benefit from Zambia’s minerals is unmasked by Statutory Instrument No. 47 of 2025, which facilitates secret mineral exports—valued at an estimated $5.7 billion—without transparency or accountability. Foreign companies are reaping enormous windfalls while Zambians get crumbs, contrary to claims of empowerment.





Despite bold speeches about ending lawlessness, violence continues—opposition figures such as Honourable Given Lubinda have been attacked, with impunity remaining the norm.





When challenged on these failures, the President invokes “whataboutism,” distracting from real issues by comparing today’s unconstitutional reforms to those of Kaunda. This tactic does not absolve the administration; the content and process of today’s reforms matter. Amendments that increase ruling party MPs, eliminate by-elections, and undermine local government entrench presidential power and weaken democracy.

Kaunda’s past is not a license for today’s constitutional betrayal.





In conclusion, Zambia’s citizens are awake. We see through empty speeches that ignore soaring poverty and exclude meaningful statistics. We reject deception and demand leadership that delivers on its promises, respects public participation, and restores democracy and accountability. No amount of self-praise or rhetorical diversion will fool us—we stand united for truth, justice, and the right to benefit from our nation’s resources. The struggle continues, and Zambians will not be silenced.





As Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF, we will focus more on work, our natural resources and means of production will be placed in the hands of Zambians when our time comes next year.



Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



