ZAMBIANS URGED TO REJECT POLITICAL ROT AND DIVISIVE TENDENCIES



Political and business analyst Francis Chipili has issued a strong appeal to Zambians to unite in the face of what he describes as growing political rot, further exposed by the recent death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL).





In a statement released to the media, Chipili said the late President’s passing had laid bare the country’s underlying political, governance, and systemic weaknesses. He warned that if these issues are not urgently addressed, they could steer the nation towards irreversible collapse.





“ECL’s death has exposed the political rot that, if not immediately nipped in the bud, can take Zambia on a path of irreversible total ruin,” Chipili stated.





He called on citizens across the political divide to stand together in preserving Zambia’s long-standing reputation for peace, stability, and unity values which he says have earned the nation global admiration over the years.





“Let’s all join hands in protecting, defending, and broadening the peace and harmony that has earned Zambia great global respect for decades. Anything that comes in to distort Zambia’s image at home and abroad must be met with total public rebuke,” he said.





Chipili also criticized the rise in tribalism, regionalism, and petty political squabbles, warning that these elements were tearing the country’s social fabric. He emphasized the urgent need for leaders who prioritize national interest over partisan agendas.





“Zambia needs, now more than ever before, a breed of leaders who are beyond petty bickering,” he remarked. “We all have a noble duty to rescue Zambia from divisive, regional, and tribal politics.”





His comments come amidst rising political tension following the announcement that former President Lungu would be laid to rest in a private ceremony in South Africa — a move that has sparked national debate and concern over state protocols and unity.





Observers say Chipili’s remarks echo a growing sentiment among citizens and civil society groups calling for political maturity, national reconciliation, and a renewed focus on development and governance reforms.





As the nation continues to mourn the passing of its sixth Republican President, analysts warn that how Zambia navigates this period will be a defining moment for its democracy, unity, and future leadership.



June 22, 2025

©️ KUMWESU