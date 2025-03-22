Zambians, Wake Up! President Hichilema Has Failed Us- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambians, Wake Up! President Hichilema Has Failed Us



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Zambians, how much longer will we sit back and watch our country crumble? How much more suffering must we endure before we realize that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have failed us? The time for excuses is over. We must wake up and demand real change because this leadership is completely disconnected from reality.





A Government Lost in Delusion



When Hakainde Hichilema campaigned for office, he made grand promises of fixing the economy, reducing the cost of living, creating jobs, and fighting corruption. Zambians placed their trust in him, believing that he would bring relief. But nearly three years later, what do we have? Nothing but suffering, broken promises, and a government obsessed with painting a false picture of progress.





The cost of living has become unbearable. Prices of essential goods such as mealie meal, fuel, and electricity have shot through the roof. People can no longer afford to put food on their tables, yet the President continues to boast about “economic stability.” Stability for who? Certainly not for the ordinary Zambians struggling every single day.





This government is more focused on propaganda than delivering real solutions. They flood social media with meaningless statistics, pretending that they are fixing the economy while millions sink deeper into poverty. The truth is clear. Hichilema and his team are out of touch with reality.





Unemployment and Betrayal



Where are the jobs Hichilema promised? Where are the opportunities for young people? Zambia’s youth are desperate, roaming the streets with no employment, no hope, and no future. Meanwhile, the President continues to repeat the same empty slogans, claiming that things are improving.





The private sector, which was supposed to be empowered, is suffocating under high taxes and an unfriendly business environment. Local businesses are struggling to survive while foreign investors are given priority. Zambians are being sidelined in their own country while the government prioritizes outsiders.





This is not what we voted for. This is betrayal.



A Nation on Its Knees



We are being told to “be patient.” But patience does not put food on the table. Patience does not pay school fees. Patience does not keep the lights on when ZESCO hikes electricity tariffs.





How much more patience do they expect from us when transport fares keep rising, making it harder for workers to even afford going to work? How can we be patient when farmers are struggling with poor input distribution and low market prices for their produce? How can we be patient when hospitals lack medicine, and our people are dying because they cannot access basic healthcare?





Zambians, let’s open our eyes. The reality is that this government does not care about us. They are comfortable, living lavish lifestyles while the rest of us suffer.



Enough is Enough



We cannot afford to sit back and watch our country sink further into misery. We must demand accountability. We must demand leadership that actually listens to the people instead of dismissing our cries with empty speeches and fake achievements.





President Hichilema needs to step out of his bubble and face the real Zambia, the Zambia of struggle, hunger, and hopelessness. If he refuses to listen, then we, the people, must make our voices heard louder than ever before.





Zambians, let’s wake up. We deserve better. If this government refuses to deliver, then we must prepare to make a change. Enough is enough.