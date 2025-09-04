ZAMBIANS WILL BLAME THE OPPOSITION IF UPND WINS NEXT YEAR’S ELECTIONS



….time to form a united opposition is now, says Hon Monde





Lusaka… Thursday September 4, 2025 – Former Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Greyford Monde says the people of Zambia will blame the opposition political parties if they fail to win next year’s general elections.





Hon Monde has emphasized the need for all opposition political parties in the country to come together and form a united opposition.





He said it would be better for the entire opposition political parties to work together and liberate the people of Zambia next year.





He said this when he featured on a special radio Programme on Live Radio in Lusaka today.





“PF can still win on its own but the people out there are telling us to unite and work together as opposition political parties in the country. The time to unite is now! Let’s put the people of Zambia first because if we won’t win next year’s general elections, the people will blame the opposition political parties,” he said.





The PF senior member further said the UPND is still threatened by the existence of the PF that is why they are allegedly using Robert Chibinga to hold on to the PF certificates.





“They fear the PF to an extent of stopping its members from wearing the regalia during by-elections. They are using Robert Chibinga who is on a UPND payroll, you can see the security and protection he enjoys. If I try to make the statement that he (Chabinga) makes, it won’t take 30 minutes I will be inside,” he stated.





“He (Chabinga) attacked diplomats and he has gone scot-free. He threatens everyone, he has done atrocities and the people are seeing what is happening and the full protection he is enjoying. HH is deceived by Chabinga because he thinks if they capture the PF certificate then they capture the people of Zambia and the PF members.”