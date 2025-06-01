ZAMBIANS WILL HAVE THE FINAL SAY IN 2026 – CHANDA

… says the seat of authority does not belong to anyone but Zambians.

LUSAKA, SATURDAY, MAY, 31, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]

NEW Congress party president Peter Chanda says the fate of the UPND in 2026 will be decided by Zambians.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda said Zambians will decide who would be there President and that no one should claim that they hold the key to national leadership.

He said the seat of authority belongs to the people of Zambia and not individuals.

” Mr. Hichilema is saying “twalikala kale, akekala pesa’, I want to remind him that the seat of authority does not belong to anyone. It belongs to the Zambian people and it is the Zambians that are going to decide who to put on the seat of Presidency in 2026,” Mr. Chanda said.

” As Tonse Alliance let’s us know that our common denominator is to ensure that we restore the dignity of Zambians, we lift them from the shackles of poverty they have been subjected to by the UPND Government,” he said.

And Mr. Chanda said there are no issues that demands or warrants the disqualification of the Lumezi Tonse candidate Mr. Goodson Banda.

He sad ECZ is satisfied with the information provided by the New Congress party and urged the people of Lumezi to turn up in numbers and vote in the 26th June, 2025 parliamentary by election.

Mr. Chanda also announced that all formalities regarding the change of party symbol from a satellite dish that had a man and woman, to a chair have been done.

He said the chair is a symbol of authority.