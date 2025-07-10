“ZAMBIA’S AGRICULTURAL SUCCESS STORY: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT POLICY BEARS FRUIT”





In a significant boost to the nation’s food security, the President Hakainde Hichilema government has recorded a remarkable increase in agricultural production, thanks to its good agriculture policy. The policy has encouraged a lot of farmers to venture into farming, resulting in a bountiful harvest in the last farming season.





A Nation’s Gratitude:



As a nation, we would like to appreciate God for the good rains that have contributed to this success. The favorable weather conditions have enabled farmers to maximize their yields, and the government’s policy has provided the necessary support to ensure that the agricultural sector thrives.





Increased Food Availability:



The impact of the government’s policy can be seen in the increased availability of food across the country. The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has also played a crucial role in ensuring that staple foods like mealie meal are readily available to the public. In fact, Eagles Mealie Meal is now being sold without any quantity restrictions, making it accessible to everyone.





A Bright Future:



The President Hichilema government’s commitment to agriculture is a step in the right direction. With continued support and investment in the sector, Zambia’s agricultural industry is poised for even greater success in the future. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these efforts on the lives of Zambians.





Stay tuned for more updates:



