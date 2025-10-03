Zambia’s Ascent: A Nation Forged by Dialogue and Determination



A new chapter of national dialogue is unfolding in Zambia. The recent appointment of a Technical Committee to consult citizens on constitutional amendments is more than a procedural step; it is a powerful testament to a leadership that listens and a government committed to genuine partnership with its people.



This inclusive move reaffirms that our nation’s trajectory is being charted with both wisdom and a profound respect for the voices of every Zambian.





This culture of thoughtful governance is yielding tangible results. Under the current administration, Zambia’s economy has demonstrated remarkable and consistent resilience.





According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Zambia’s GDP has grown steadily from approximately $22 billion in 2021 to a projected $29 billion in 2024, reflecting a consistent annual growth rate of 4-5%. This is not a product of chance but of calculated strategy and critical thinking, positioning our nation on a firm path to prosperity.





This forward momentum extends to our energy sector. While recent load-shedding, which officially began in April 2024, has presented challenges, it is crucial to contextualize this within the government’s massive and impressive investments in renewable energy. These strategic initiatives are the definitive solution, ensuring that energy shortages will soon be a relic of the past, powering both our homes and our industrial growth.





Navigating a path to economic prosperity is the most formidable challenge any government can face. For Zambia, this task was Herculean from the outset, given the profound economic distress inherited from the past administration. To emerge from such a foundation is a testament not to chance, but to sheer fiscal prudence and strategic management.





While the high cost of living is a global phenomenon affecting nations worldwide, Zambia’s position within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is one of notable resilience. As someone who travels extensively, I can attest that the stability and potential we are building here stand in contrast to the challenges faced by many of our regional neighbors.





This perspective is crucial. It allows us to see our journey not in isolation, but as a remarkable story of a nation pulling together, making difficult but necessary reforms, and steadily climbing upward. The progress, though demanding, is real and positions Zambia not just for recovery, but for future regional leadership. Our collective perseverance is paving the way for a more prosperous and stable tomorrow.





Therefore, this is a moment for collective ownership and positive participation. The call of the hour is for every Zambian to actively engage in shaping our legacy, from ensuring the effective implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to supporting the school feeding program that nurtures our future leaders. We must champion a culture of constructive opposition, where debate is intended to build, not to destroy.





While our flight has experienced some turbulence, the destination is clear: a stable and prosperous Zambia. The evidence on the ground, from economic indicators to inclusive governance, allows us to declare with confidence that our nation is in good hands. The landing will be smooth, securing a brighter future for generations to come. Let us all be co-pilots in this journey, united in purpose and hope for the Zambia we are building together.



By Goodwin, A Zambian Citizen