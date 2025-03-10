“ZAMBIA’S CONSTITUTIONAL QUAGMIRE: LUNGU’S REFUSAL TO HAND Over POWER”



By Timmy



The Zambian Constitution is clear: when a presidential election petition is filed, the President must cease to exercise the powers and functions of the office pending the determination of the petition. However, in 2016, President Edgar Lungu refused to hand over power to the Speaker, arguing that the Constitution did not explicitly state that he should do so. This move was widely criticized by Zambians and civil society groups, who argued that it was unconstitutional and undermined the rule of law.





Lungu’s actions can be seen as a controversial and potentially unconstitutional breach. His refusal to hand over power to the Speaker was a clear violation of Article 105 of the Constitution, which states that the President must cease to exercise the powers and functions of the office pending the determination of the petition.





The implications of Lungu’s actions extend far beyond his own political ambitions. His disregard for the constitution has eroded trust in the democratic process and undermined the integrity of Zambia’s institutions. If allowed to continue, this trend will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s stability and democratic future.





Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2026 elections has been a subject of debate, with many arguing that he is not eligible due to his previous two terms in office. The Constitutional Court’s recent ruling has declared him ineligible to contest the 2026 elections.





As Zambians, we must not forget the lessons of the past. Lungu’s presidency was a disaster, and his return to power would be catastrophic. We must stand firm against his attempts to subvert the constitution and demand that he respects the rule of law.





The PF’s desperation to cling to power again is evident in their attempts to bribe and intimidate anyone who opposes them. However, their tactics will not work. The people of Zambia are awake, and we will not be silenced.





Edgar Lungu’s presidential ambitions are a threat to Zambia’s democracy and stability. We must reject his candidacy and demand that he respects the constitution. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust that the people of Zambia have placed in their leaders.



WAGON MEDIA