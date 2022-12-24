ZAMBIA’S FERTILITY LEVELS SERIOUSLY CONFLICTING ECONOMIC GROWTH PATTERNS!

By: Kelvin Chisanga

Zambia’s 2022 Census has today landed at the total population of 19.6 million which is currently standing at 3.40% growth rate, as the country’s official total population as announced today by the interim Statistician General Mr. Mulenga Musepa, and this shows a clear roadmap for the moderation of generic planning by all concerned stakeholders such as the government, CSOs, private companies etc., operating in the local economy.

The interim Statistician General did this morning of 23rd December, 2022 presented the 2022 Census results which demonstrated that Zambia’s population has finally reached 19.6 million from 13.1 million as recorded in the year 2010. So, by a simple arithmetic in this case represents with a growth margin rate of about 3.4% as compared to the 2010 results that were made available, as these were represented with a total national population level of 13.1 million for this particular material year (2010).

Interesting benefit to note with this year’s census event, as some stakeholders will be quick to appreciate the few key drivers of this growth as seen from the past 12 years, as we also saw the global dramatic events of the pandemic which brought yet another bad economic effects into some shapes, and this global economic shock brought to the fore a high level of income poverty.

However, from the look of things, one of the many drivers of population growth could strongly be attributed to lockdowns coupled with high fertility rate, unemployment levels currently prevailing where we are almost about 7.5 million unemployed class, experiences and disparities seen in both urban and rural education patterns, among many other key factors that we can put up on the table etc., and this rapid population growth rate is also extremely contrasting with the pace of the country’s economic growth patterns.

However, it is well observed that North Western has become such a key area of concentration with Copperbelt province, as the population from both provinces are showing some exponential growth, as the increase levels is hovering with a margin of about 74.7% to something closer to 1.3 million for North Western province in the year 2022 from just around 727,000 as recorded in the last census which was undertaken in 2010.

According to the 2021 labour force survey which was recently published a few days ago clearly indicated that North Western Province has emerged as the highest paying due to the booming of mining activities, when compared with some average earnings which were disaggregated per province, this area has shown good positive development. And the mining sector has undoubtedly remained such a top source of employment in this particular area, as this continues to further show that Zambia’s mining sector in general is critically giving a key substantial base in the country, and has stayed as the baseline economic driver.

Furthermore, Zambia’s demographic numbers are speaking positively of making proper planning models and management of public resources as well as anchoring of private stakeholder-driven activities, as it is such useful information meant to drive business growth for private investment sector as well, can also be used for enhancing of larger scale of investment activities to stand for posterity case, as it also triggers investment model potential to guide through and inform on various strategies and tactics about services and product development to offer so as to address the market shift dynamics as recorded in the total population outturn from time to time, and this makes investment culture and related decisions predictable right in line with earnings landscape and consumer patterns taking shape in the country, as a measurable basis and tool for works, goods and services