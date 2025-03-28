ZAMBIA’S FOOTBALL DOMINANCE UNDER KAMANGA’S LEADERSHIP



Lusaka… Thursday March 27, 2025



Zambia has enjoyed remarkable regional football success under the leadership of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga over the past four years.





In a statement, Kamanga highlighted the country’s dominance in regional tournaments, particularly the COSAFA competitions, where Zambia has consistently excelled.



Mr Kamanga noted that 2022 and 2024 stood out as exceptional years, with Zambia securing almost a clean sweep of regional trophies.





In 2024 alone, the nation clinched four out of six COSAFA titles and finished as runners-up in the men’s under-20 category.



The country emerged victorious in the under-17 (boys and girls), under-20 boys, and senior women’s competitions.



According to Kamanga, this impressive success is largely attributed to a strong grassroots program built on the FAZ 10-year strategic plan.





He emphasized that dominating the region is a crucial step toward achieving continental glory, stating that one cannot dream of conquering the continent without first conquering the region.



Looking ahead, Kamanga expressed optimism about extending this success to the continental level.



He acknowledged Zambia’s past triumphs, including the historic 2012 Chipolopolo victory and the all-conquering under-20 men’s team of 2017.





With significant work put into the under-15, 17, 20, and 23 teams, he believes Zambia is now well-positioned to challenge for continental and global honors.





Mr Kamanga pointed to the upcoming CAF tournaments in 2025, where five Zambian national teams — under-17, under-20, CHAN, Copper Queens, and Chipolopolo — have qualified, as a vital opportunity to actualize this dream.



He called on the Zambian football community to rally behind his movement, promising to maintain stability and continue the progress achieved under his leadership.





As he seeks re-election for the 2025–2029 term, Kamanga assured fans and stakeholders that his tenure would keep Zambian football on an upward trajectory.





With a track record of promises kept and a vision for greater success, Kamanga remains confident that Zambian football is on the verge of making its mark not just regionally but also on the continental and global stages.